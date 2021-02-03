Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to Her First-Ever Golden Globe Nomination Deserves Its Own Award

Tears of joy! Kaley Cuoco can't stop crying after receiving her first-ever Golden Globe nomination.
In an Instagram video shot by her husband Karl Cook, Kaley—who was recognized in the Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy category for her work in The Flight Attendant—can be seen reacting to the news in bed. As she heard Sarah Jessica Parker say her name, the actress immediately put her hands over her face, exclaiming, "Oh my God!"
The shocked star then turned to her camera and said, "I can't believe it!" In a second clip shared with her 6.4 million Instagram followers, the 35-year-old actress reacted to The Flight Attendant's nod for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. "Oh my god!" Kaley screamed at her computer. "We're...oh my God! I can't believe this. I cannot believe this."
In the caption of her sweet videos, Kaley wrote, "Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can't stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax."
The HBO Max show is up against Emily in Paris, The Great, Schitt's Creek and Ted Lasso for the award. Meanwhile, the Big Bang Theory alum is nominated alongside Lily Collins, Elle Fanning, Jane Levy and Catherine O'Hara.
The Flight Attendant's nominations come just under a month after the show was renewed for a second season. "THANK YOU EVERYONE THAT HELPED ME TURN THIS DREAM INTO REALITY," Kaley wrote in a Dec. 18 Instagram post. "Who's ready for more?!!?"
On Feb. 2, a day before the 2021 Golden Globe nominations were announced, she took to social media to send a birthday message to her co-star Zosia Mamet. "There are not enough words to describe the love I have for today's special birthday girl @zosiamamet!" Kaley wrote alongside a photo of the duo on the set of The Flight Attendant. "You are a unicorn, goddess, crazy, adorable, horse riding , kind, animal saving, sticker loving, angel gem!! Happy birthday to the one and only Z!!!! To know your is to truly adore you!"