Even Emily in Paris Fans Can't Believe the Netflix Show's 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

Watch : 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Comedy

Grab a croissant and pop the champere!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with help from Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, announced the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes on Feb. 3. Among the honorees? Emily in Paris! That's right, the popular Netflix series received a nod in the Best TV Musical or Comedy category alongside The Flight Attendant, Schitt's Creek, The Great, and Ted Lasso.

Lily Collins, who portrays Emily Cooper in the series, also received a nod for Best Actress, TV Series, Comedy. She's up against Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, Catherine O'Hara and Jane Levy for the award.

After hearing about Emily in Paris' surprising nods, many social media users took to Twitter to react, with one fan writing, "Good morning to the 'Emily in Paris' Golden Globe nomination and the 'Emily in Paris' Golden Globe nomination ONLY."

Another shocked fan tweeted, "Woke up minutes before learning that Emily in Paris is a Golden Globe nominee and tbqh I am not sure if I'm actually awake or still in a dream." While another simply called the recognition for the series "wild."