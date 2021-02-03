Dylan Barbour Backtracks on Bachelor Criticism and Calls His Experience "Very Positive"

Presley Ann/Getty Images for GUESS?, Inc.

As for his Jan. 30 thread, Dylan began by tweeting, "Cancel ABC and The Bachelor. Kinda wanna air out their dirty laundry mom got me riled up."

When one fan asked if there was "anything they told you to say that you refused," Dylan replied, "Yes all the time. You gotta understand the game. They get paid off you doing s--t that warrants screen time."

Another individual asked Dylan, "Who from your season do you feel got the most screwed over by production?" and the reality TV personality responded with, "Jed [Wyatt]."

A user then asked, "Are you saying he didn't cheat on Hannah?" and Dylan replied, "Yes."

Dylan acknowledged that he himself has a happy ending from his time on the ABC franchise, given that his relationship with Hannah is still going strong. But he claimed to be looking out for "the other 99% of people" that didn't have a similar outcome.

He had concluded his thread with, "My last thought: they need you until they don't. Each person is a pawn in a larger scheme, and they do not have contestants [sic] best interests in mind. Mental health is not a concern. Multiple people develop issues post-show and they do nothing to help. If anything, they fuel hate."

E! News reached out at the time to reps for the show and host Chris Harrison, and did not hear back.