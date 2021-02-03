Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Shares Rare Glimpse Into His Personal Life

Connor Cruise has accomplished his mission of enjoying an incredible birthday getaway.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's 26-year-old son took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself showing off his catch during a fishing trip in Costa Rica.
"Yellowfin were chewing today #200# @hook360 @lossuenosresort," he captioned the shot. The photo features himself with a full beard as he holds up a massive tuna by the tail. Connor tagged the Los Sueños Resort and Marina, a resort in the Herradura Beach area of Costa Rica's Central Pacific Coast.
His friend Jeremy Spund posted a photo carousel to Instagram on Feb. 2 that shows Connor and a number of others enjoying the fishing expedition.
"Costa Rica was epic... happy birthday to my brother @theconnorcruise and thanks to rest of the squad for a great few days," he wrote in part.
Among those to like Connor's post were his older biological sister Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise. As fans of the famous family know, Tom and Nicole adopted the pair while they were married.
Connor is an avid fisherman, and while he doesn't frequently share much about his personal life, many of his social media posts involve fishing trips.
Both Connor and Bella typically eschew the limelight. She joined Instagram in 2018 but tends to use the platform to share her artwork and designs.
"All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it's just another Instagram filter," Bella, 28, captioned a selfie that she posted in August 2020.
Tom and Nicole, who tied the knot in 1989, adopted Bella in 1992, while Connor joined the family in 1995. However, the couple ended their marriage in 2001.