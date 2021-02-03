Mariah Carey Sued for $1.25 Million By Her Sister for “Distress” Caused By Memoir

Watch : Mariah Carey Promises a Real Look Into Her Life in Memoir

Mariah Carey's sister Alison Carey is suing the singer for $1.25 million, claiming she intentionally caused her "emotional distress" and "public humiliation," according to documents obtained by E! News.

In the lawsuit, Alison alleges she suffered from "horrific abuse" when Mariah wrote about their purportedly strained relationship in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah.

The Feb. 1 suit claims Alison was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression as a result of the memoir, which was published in September 2020.

She takes issue with a chapter called "Dandelion Tea," which details an alleged incident from decades ago, when Alison was 20 and Mariah was 12 years old.

The "Always Be My Baby" singer wrote in the book, "My sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp." Mariah claimed, "Something in me was arrested by all that trauma. That is why I often say, 'I'm eternally twelve.' I am still struggling through that time."