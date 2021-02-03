Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

PhoneSoap's BOGO 50% off Sale Is a Germaphobe's Dream

Get a smartphone sanitizer for both you and a friend.

By Carolin Lehmann Feb 03, 2021
Phones are our most germ-infested possessions, but they're so tough to clean. That's why we love the PhoneSoap smartphone sanitizers. You just place your phone inside one and it comes out germ-free. And lucky for you, the brand is having an amazing sale going on right now. That's right: You can buy one smartphone sanitizer and get the next 50% off for a family member or friend.

Shop the PhoneSoap 3 below, and check out the rest of the brand's offerings here.

PhoneSoap 3

Charge your phone and sanitize it at the same time with this handy device. It fits all smartphones and most case sizes.

$80
PhoneSoap

