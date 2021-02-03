John Legend Honors His Late Grandmother's ''Full, Blessed Life'' in Moving Tribute

Watch : John Legend's Heartfelt Message to Chrissy Teigen

John Legend is grieving the loss of his family's beloved matriarch.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Marjorie Maxine Stephens died at the age of 91. The "Heaven" singer marked his grandmother's passing with a poignant Instagram post, in which he reflected on her "full, blessed life."

"We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and beyond," John shared. "She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine. She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days. She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn't fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio."

John remarked that his grandmother was still "active and full of curiosity and energy" leading up to her death, and remained unwavering in her unconditional love and support for those closest to her.

Marjorie also shared a special bond with John and Chrissy Teigen's kids, Luna and Miles. The Voice judge would often share photos of the duo spending time with their great-grandmother, who they called Granny.