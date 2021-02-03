John Legend Honors His Late Grandmother's ''Full, Blessed Life'' in Moving Tribute

John Legend is grieving the loss of his family's beloved matriarch.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Marjorie Maxine Stephens died at the age of 91. The "Heaven" singer marked his grandmother's passing with a poignant Instagram post, in which he reflected on her "full, blessed life."
"We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and beyond," John shared. "She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine. She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days. She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn't fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio."
John remarked that his grandmother was still "active and full of curiosity and energy" leading up to her death, and remained unwavering in her unconditional love and support for those closest to her.
Marjorie also shared a special bond with John and Chrissy Teigen's kids, Luna and Miles. The Voice judge would often share photos of the duo spending time with their great-grandmother, who they called Granny.
The A-lister expressed his pride in having Marjorie as a grandmother, writing, "I'm so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us. She got to travel the world with us, went to my first Grammys. She got to experience the successes of all her offspring."
"We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us," John concluded. "We are sad to lose her but most of all so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived. May she rest in peace after running a great race."
It's been a tough several months for Chrissy and John following the loss of their son Jack last September. The longtime couple is focused on healing as a family, and Chrissy is sticking to sobriety.