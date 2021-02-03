Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

12 Black-Owned Businesses on Goldbelly That Will Make Your Mouth Water

Indulge in sweet potato pie, BBQ ribs, buttermilk biscuits and so much more!

By Emily Spain Feb 03, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FoodShoppingShop With E!Shop HomeBlack History Month
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although it's important to support and uplift Black-owned businesses all year long, Black History Month is a great opportunity to diversify your wardrobe and even your taste buds. And thanks to Goldbelly, you can support iconic Black-owned bakeries, restaurants and ice cream shops!

From delicious sweet potato pie to Questlove's Impossible™️ cheesesteak to Chef Marcus Samuelsson's infamous hot honey chicken and so much more, we've rounded up a whole gaggle of savory and sweet food options that will elevate any mealtime. And enjoy free shipping!

For 11 mouth-watering foods that will make your tastebuds go wild, keep scrolling! 

Black Owned Beauty Brands to Support Now and All Year Long

Questlove’s Cheesesteak - 4 Pack

You may know Questlove for his musical achievements, but did you know he is also James Beard Award-nominated and a New York Times Best-Selling author? He is also behind this one-of-a-kind cheesesteak made with plant-based Impossible™️. A portion of the proceeds from his cheesesteaks will go to help America's Food Fund!

$89
Goldbelly

Buttermilk Biscuits with the Fixins’ from The Grey

These buttermilk biscuits have us drooling! Named one of the "World's Best Restaurants" by Food & Wine, The Grey has been whipping up Port City Southern food since 2014.

$95
Goldbelly

Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie by Little Pie Company

This scrumptious pie is made with thinly sliced Granny Smith Apples and fresh sour cream, and topped with a scrumptious brown sugar, cinnamon and walnut streusel. Delish! It was also named the "Best Apple Pie in New York" by the Daily News.

$69
Goldbelly

Marcus’ Hot Honey Chicken & Cornbread Waffles Kit for 4

Renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson is serving up his iconic hot honey chicken and cornbread waffles on Goldbelly! It also comes with hot honey, housemade pickles, and seasonal succotash.

$99
Goldbelly

Sweet Potato Thang by Nikki J's Cakes

Your tastebuds will go wild when they taste this pie's creamy and velvety filling encased in a perfect graham cracker crust. Nikki J's modern twist on the sweet potato pie is something everyone needs to try!

$60
Goldbelly

Monster Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies - 6 Pack from Kalimotzo

Voted "The Best Cookie in Austin" by Austin Monthly, these cookies are packed with white Sonoran wheat, chocolate chips and pecans. Yum!

$49
Goldbelly

BBQ Pork Ribs - 2 Racks from Bludso's BBQ

These legendary ribs are seasoned with a custom dry rub and slow smoked for up to 14 hours so they come out dripping with mouth-watering juices.

$119
Goldbelly

Ghana Borga Hand Pies - 6 Pack from The Welle Made Company

Enjoy signature West African street food that is packed with slow-cooked tender beef wrapped in a buttery, flaky crust. Through this recipe, Rose Essiem is honoring her grandfather and West African heritage.

$65
Goldbelly

Ice Cream - Choose Your Own 4 Pints from Mikey Likes It Ice Cream

Curate your own delicious set of pints for your next movie night or Valentine's Day! Choose from the shop's best flavors like Cookie Jar, Eat to Heal, Pink Floyd, Brady Bunch, Foxy Brown, and Southern Hospitality

$79
Goldbelly

Nashville Hot Chicken Family Meal for 4 from Big Shake's Hot Chicken

Chef Shawn Davis' original recipe is out of this world! You can order the infamous hot chicken with no heat, mildly spicy (CryBaby) or hot (Rambo). Plus, the meal comes with with mac ‘n' cheese, green beans and a side of cornbread

$99
Goldbelly

Vegan Keto Classic Cheesecake from The Naked Bar

Even though this scrumptious vegan and keto cheesecake serves 8-10 people, you're going to want it all for yourself! 

$69
Goldbelly

Looking for more ways to support Black-owned businesses? Up next: Bloomingdale's Shop for Good Pop-Up Is Celebrating Black Designers All Month Long!

