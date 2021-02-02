Jessie James Decker Unveils Her Fitness Transformation After "Stepping It Up" in the Gym

Watch : Jessie James Decker Breaks Down Her Daily Diet

Jessie James Decker is flexing her gains for the ‘gram!

The "Flip My Hair" singer has been putting in work at the gym for 2021 and it's total inspo vibes.

"The top of this year I decided to really step it up in the gym! Build more muscle, get my core in order and get stronger!" she wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a photo of herself in the gym. "I know my core will probably never be as strong as it used to be but damn it I'm gonna try! I have goals and I'm not stopping until I'm there."

She ended the post asking fans, "What were your goals in January? Are you still sticking to it? #letsdothis #gettinstronger." Many of the comments urged the 32-year-old star to drop the workout routine.

"So are we getting the workout routine or...." wrote one fan. Another wrote, "I would love to see an example of your workout routine!!!"

Lucky for her 3.2 million followers, Jessie shared her tips with E! News on how she lost her pregnancy weight after welcoming her third child in April 2018 with husband Eric Decker.