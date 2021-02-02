Rob Kardashian Is in a "Happier Place" as He Remains Focused on Daughter Dream

Watch : Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance for Stormi's Birthday

2021 is off to a great start for Rob Kardashian!

While Kris Jenner's only son tends to keep a low profile compared to his sisters, the 33-year-old star has slowly stepped back into the spotlight. As of late, Rob has been posting sweet behind-the-scenes moments with his 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

According to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenners, those father-daughter pictures are worth more than a thousand words.

"He's doing a lot better and continues to focus on his health. He has found a happier place where he is focused on Dream and all the joy she brings," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "He wants to be the best dad possible and doesn't want to let her down. It has helped him find a pathway forward and a purpose."

The insider explains that Rob and Dream have both been hanging out with his family "a lot more."