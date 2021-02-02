The Nevers Trailer Promises Victorian Women With Supernatural Powers & We're Stoked

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

If you took the fashion of Bridgerton and the superpowers of Heroes, you'd get The Nevers.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, HBO dropped the official teaser for its upcoming period sci-fi drama created by Joss Whedon. The show, which will debut in April, takes place in the last part of the Victorian era and follows a group of people who've mysteriously obtained otherworldly abilities.

HBO further explained, "In the last years of Victoria's reign, London is beset by the 'Touched': people—mostly women—who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities - some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of…well, pretty much all the forces—to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place."