Inside Dustin Diamond's Final Moments Before His Death

Watch : Dustin Diamond Dead at 44 From Lung Cancer

Fans are learning more about Dustin Diamond's final moments.

The actor passed away on Monday, Feb. 1 at the age of 44. He was surrounded by loved ones, with his rep, Roger Paul, telling E! News Dustin's girlfriend Tash Jules and his friend Dan Block were both by the Saved By the Bell alum's side when he died. The spokesperson said Dustin's father, Mark Diamond, also saw him before Dustin's passing.

Dustin's death came less than three weeks after fans learned he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. His rep listed carcinoma as the cause of death.

According to Roger, Dustin "did have a lump on his neck" that he had been ignoring. "He was afraid of [the] public responding and giving it attention if he went to get it checked," the rep continued. "Tash, his girlfriend, is a pharmaceutical rep and took him to the doctor. She was an absolute angel in helping towards the end."

Throughout his brief cancer battle, the star remained optimistic. "Dustin was scared, but tried to stay positive, even when death was staring in his face," Roger added. "He always tried to stay positive towards the end and make people laugh."