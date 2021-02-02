Score Bedding & Bath Essentials Up to 50% Off at Bed Bath & Beyond Right Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking to revamp your space? Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered!
Now through Feb. 7, you can score up to 50% off best-selling bed and bath essentials. Whether your bedding set has seen its day or you need new towels, there's never been a better time to turn your home into a sanctuary. And you can do it on a budget!
Our favorite deals? UGG sheet sets for as low as $18 and organic cotton towels starting at $10!
To shop our other sale picks, scroll below and head over to Bed Bath & Beyond right now!
Buffy Cloud Bed Pillow
For those of you who prefer medium support in pillows, this one is for you! And this cool-to-the-touch bed pillow is woven from eucalyptus fiber.
UGG® Devon Garment Washed Sheet Set
With ten colorways and sizes to fit every bed, you might as well pick up a few of these UGG sheets while they're on sale!
Wamsutta® Montville Bath Accessory Collection
Update your bathroom with chic bathroom accessories! Choose from over 11 items in this collection that feature a subtle leopard print on a white sand background.
UGG® Blasdale 3-Piece Comforter Set
Give your bed a face lift with this uber cozy set! The comforter and sham set features a chenille woven design with faux fur on the front and sherpa on the other side.
Under the Canopy® Organic Cotton Towel Collection
Made with GOTS certified organic cotton, these towels are uber soft and won't irritate your skin.
Wamsutta® Margate Bath Rug Collection
If you haven't changed out your bathroom rug in a while, this is your sign to get a new one. And this one starts at $7 so why not!
Brookstone® THERMO-STAT™ Down Alternative Side Sleeper Pillow
Calling all side sleepers! Get your best sleep with this pillow that has a gel fiber fill and moisture wicking properties.
Wamsutta® 350-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set
With eight different colors to choose from, you can find a set to match every room! Also, this sheet set is made out of 350-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton.
Under the Canopy® Hotel Border 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
With 300-thread-count organic cotton this duvet cover set will make you feel like you're on vacation. It also comes in three different color combinations.
Wamsutta® Sheffield Shower Curtain Collection
Shower curtains don't have to be drab! This one will instantly upgrade any bathroom.
