Christina Perri Shares How Her Family Is "Healing" 2 Months After Loss of Baby Girl

Christina Perri's family is mourning the loss of her baby girl.

In late November, the "A Thousand Years" singer shared the heartbreaking news with her social media followers, writing, "she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts." The musical artist was hospitalized weeks prior due to pregnancy complications.

Now, the 34-year-old "Jar of Hearts" star is opening up about how her family—including husband Paul Costabile and 3-year-old daughter Carmella are "healing" after their loss.

"we're healing. a tiny bit every day we take another step forward," Perri began her Instagram Story post. "i keep describing grief as a house. i live in this house now, i just go from room to room. paul and carmella are here in the grief house too. we are healing together and alone."

Perri added that watching Carmella grieve has been the hardest, but noted "she is made out of stars" and has been "lighting our darkness."