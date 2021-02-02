Christina Perri Shares How Her Family Is "Healing" 2 Months After Loss of Baby Girl

Christina Perri's family is mourning the loss of her baby girl.
In late November, the "A Thousand Years" singer shared the heartbreaking news with her social media followers, writing, "she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts." The musical artist was hospitalized weeks prior due to pregnancy complications.
Now, the 34-year-old "Jar of Hearts" star is opening up about how her family—including husband Paul Costabile and 3-year-old daughter Carmella are "healing" after their loss.
"we're healing. a tiny bit every day we take another step forward," Perri began her Instagram Story post. "i keep describing grief as a house. i live in this house now, i just go from room to room. paul and carmella are here in the grief house too. we are healing together and alone."
Perri added that watching Carmella grieve has been the hardest, but noted "she is made out of stars" and has been "lighting our darkness."
Looking back over the last few months, Perri told her followers that some days her family takes steps forward, but others they stand still.
"love is guiding us," she wrote. "we keep facing the sun. we keep trying to be ok. we're doing all the therapies and healing things someone can do. we know this is a long road."
Perri went on to thank her followers for the support she's received. "the messages and love we still receive every single day keep carrying us through," she concluded her post. "thank you."
On Dec. 8, two weeks after her pregnancy loss, Perri reflected on her "overwhelming" grief. "some days we can't swim, some days we float fine," she wrote in an Instagram post. "every day we burst into tears and every day we find moments to laugh. it's been all the feelings, all the emotions, all the questions, all the anger, all the sadness; all day long. some moments of surrender and hope slip in there, but not often."
"the days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one. we're not ok, but we believe in a day we will be," Perri continued. "me, paul, and carmella all wrap each other up in love and in sadness everyday."