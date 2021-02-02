Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Watch the First Trailer for Peacock's Punky Brewster Revival

Check out Soleil Moon Frye and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the just-released teaser.

By Brett Malec Feb 02, 2021 6:42 PMTags
TVFreddie Prinze Jr.PeacockNBCU
Watch: Soleil Moon Frye's Daughter Does Punky Brewster Impressions

Holy macanoli! Punky is all grown up.

Peacock just released the first trailer for the highly anticipated Punky Brewster revival starring Soleil Moon Frye as the adult version of her beloved '80s sitcom character. The preview shows Punky as a newly single mother trying to navigate the hardships of adult life.

"Raising three kids on my own, I'm barely keeping it together," Frye says in the clip. "It's time for me to focus on myself and my needs."

Punky's ex-husband is played by Freddie Prinze Jr. "I am not ready to date again, your father and I just broke up," Frye admits.

Prinze adds, "Your mom and I are still trying to figure things out. But we're still family, we just look a little different."

However, everything changes for the family when Punky meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster care system who reminds Punky of her young self.

photos
Every TV Show on Peacock

Check out Frye trying to find her "Punky power" again in the heartwarming trailer below! The new series also stars Cherie Johnson, who is reprising her role, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

 

Trending Stories

1

Watch Pete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly Fall Off the SNL Stage

2

Salma Hayek Weighs In On Hilaria Baldwin's Heritage Controversy

3

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021 Nominations: The Complete List

Punky Brewster premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Feb. 25.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Watch Pete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly Fall Off the SNL Stage

2

Salma Hayek Weighs In On Hilaria Baldwin's Heritage Controversy

3

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021 Nominations: The Complete List

4

Garcelle Beauvais Is Noticeably Absent From Kyle Richards' Trip Pics

5

Inside the Curious and Cautionary Celebrity of Dustin Diamond

Latest News

Save Up to 50% Off Bed & Bath Essentials at Bed Bath & Beyond

Watch Michael B. Jordan Become an Alexa Fantasy in 2021 Super Bowl Ad

Christina Perri Says Her Family Is "Healing" After Loss of Baby Girl

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares She's a Sexual Assault Survivor

Today's Best Sales: Phone Soap, Torrid, Bed, Bath & Beyond & More

Garcelle Beauvais Is Noticeably Absent From Kyle Richards' Trip Pics

Watch the First Trailer for Peacock's Punky Brewster Revival