SoulCycle Instructor Apologizes After Calling Herself an "Educator" to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

A SoulCycle instructor has come under fire after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to screenshots captured by The Daily Beast, fitness coach Stacey Griffith initially took to Instagram and documented her journey in getting the coveted jab.

"VACCINE DAY!" she reportedly wrote. "Step one of the Moderna magic!! One hour drive to STATEN ISLAND worth every minute! It takes a village."

She later told The Daily Beast that her role as an "educator" made her eligible for the vaccination in New York City. "Having me vaccinated can stop the short spread within groups!" she claimed to the outlet. "I function as a common point for many overlapping people. In my profession of health and wellness as a teacher, it's my priority daily to keep my community and their respiratory systems operating at full capacity so they can beat this virus if they are infected by it. I can only teach to them if I am healthy myself."

As it turns out, the Internet wasn't impressed with her explanation. In fact, the 52-year-old instructor received so much criticism that she issued an apology on social media.