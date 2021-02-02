Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Rob Kardashian Appears in Rare Photo for Stormi Webster's Birthday

While Rob Kardashian has been known to mostly stay out of the spotlight on his famous family, he popped up on fans' Instagram feeds in honor of niece Stormi Webster's third birthday.

Hi Rob Kardashian!

It's not often fans see Kris Jenner's only son on his verified Instagram account, but that was not the case on Monday, Feb. 1. In honor of his niece Stormi Webster's third birthday, the account shared a snap of Kylie Jenner's older brother laughing and cuddling with her daughter. 

"Happy Birthday STORMi," the caption read. In the picture, the 33 year old rocked a tie-dyed T-shirt and baseball cap. 

While Kylie is known to throw elaborate birthday parties for her only child, given the coronavirus pandemic, she threw a somewhat toned down celebration in honor of Stormi. However, between the slides topped with a giant Stormi head, a Stormi-themed "Candy Shop" and a castle wall surrounding the dinner table, it was not lacking in lavish decor and thoughtful details. 

"Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons," Kylie previously told fans on Instagram, "but I still went all out for Stormi at my house. We are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and my family, which will still be just as amazing."

Back in June, Rob also popped up at sister Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday party—and fans took notice. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy," Khloe told E!'s Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop in July 2020. "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself." 

As fans look forward to more sightings of the private star in the new year, keep scrolling to revisit some of his best moments of 2020. 

Instagram
A Devoted Father

2020 was a year of personal growth for Rob Kardashian, but at the same time, he definitely blossomed in his role as a father to 4-year-old Dream Kardashian. The doting dad is constantly writing sentimental messages about his daughter, and despite being a relatively private person, Rob proudly shares Dream's most adorable moments and milestones. 

Take it from Kris Jenner, who praised her son's parenting in a candid interview in November. "His daughter Dream is great and he's so in love with that kid," Kris said. "He's such a great dad and you never know—you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids—and you just don't know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he's just... wow."

Added the famed momager, "He really is amazing."

E!
A Welcomed Return to KUWTK

In a huge move for the notoriously private and camera-shy 33-year-old, Rob returned to Keeping Up With the Kardashians during the E! show's 18th season, which aired in the spring of 2020. His initial appearance was for the best reason, too: he was throwing an adorable Trolls-themed birthday party for Dream. 

Rob also appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Kim's 40th Birthday Special in October. The family gathered to celebrate Kim Kardashian's milestone birthday and look back at her best moments from the show over the years.  

Rob Kardashian / Instagram
Back & Better Than Ever

In June, Rob began making his way back toward the spotlight. The journey began at Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday party, where he snapped this photo of him, Tristan Thompson and Savas Oguz, later uploading it to Instagram and in turn, offering fans the first real glimpse at him in roughly a year and a half, save for a few photos on Halloween and a post from January showing little more than his eyebrows. Rob even declared in the caption, "Woo back baby." 

Rob Kardashian / Instagram
The Comeback Continues

In another photo from Khloe's birthday party, Rob posed with Scott Disick. Though the snapshots were all from the same day, it was a big deal for Rob to even share them in the first place. In the past, he's typically stuck to posting photos of Dream or business-related content. So when Rob got the attention of the internet, fans rushed to congratulate him on his return to social media and to pay their compliments; most of which said that he looked good and healthy.

Rob Kardashian / Instagram
Sisterly Love

Rob definitely grew closer with his sisters in 2020, but especially Khloe. "She looks out for him and is very protective," an insider told E! News in August. "She's so happy to see him making progress and encourages him to keep it up."

A month prior, Khloe herself opened up about her bond with Rob, revealing on Daily Pop that she was "so, so happy" that fans were excited to him back in the spotlight.

"Him and I have always been so incredibly close," Khloe told E!'s Justin Sylvester during the exclusive chat. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. And he just, I don't know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him. He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself." 

Rob Kardashian / Instagram
Meaningful Moments

Rob's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian seems to be stronger than ever, too. In fact, it was he who got the eldest Kardashian her "favorite birthday present" this year: their late father Robert Kardashian's old record collection. Featuring classic tunes from timeless artists like Etta James, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, Neil Young and more, Rob's sentimental gift meant a lot to Kourtney.

Instagram
All Smiles

Rob's Fourth of July was definitely one for the books. He partied alongside his sisters, Australian model and singer Parnia Porsche, Tristan Thompson and his pal Savas Oguz, Malika Haqq and more. Rob also shared another rare photo of himself!

Instagram
Special Selfie

For the longest time, Rob posting photos of himself with other people was a big deal—so imagine fans' surprise when he shared a (shirtless!) selfie in August. Donning a necklace and a Los Angeles Rams bucket hat, Rob was living the good life, lounging next to a crystal-clear pool with views of a sprawling golf course. 

Instagram
Cool, Confident & Committed to Change

In posting another selfie, Rob seemed to confirm what a source told E! News over the summer: "He's doing great and is in a good headspace."

"Rob has been thriving during quarantine," the source continued. "He is loving spending time with Dream and entertaining her with activities. He is always sharing her milestones with his sisters and loves teaching her new things. Dream is his number one priority."

As for his own well-being, "Rob's been continuously putting effort into his health and wellness and is happier than ever," the source said. "He still works out with a trainer here and there, but has really been working on his healthy eating habits. This has been a game changer for him."

Rob Kardashian / Instagram
Family Getaways Galore

Rob traveled to Turks and Caicos and celebrated Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday alongside Khloe, Kendall Jenner and more, including Tristan, pictured here. The getaway not only provided some family fun, but as a source explained to E! News at the time, it was more proof that Rob's pointed in the right direction.

"Rob is doing so much better and is a lot happier in general. He is feeling better both physically and mentally. Everyone is thrilled to see how well he is doing," a source exclusively told E! News. "They love having him around more and were excited that he joined Kylie's birthday trip. He has been open to joining in more and wanting to be a part of things."

Instagram
More Family Time Than Ever

Kim went all out to celebrate her birthday this year, reportedly flying about 50 family members and friends to a tropical location for a six-day getaway. Rob was on the trip, and the Kardashian-Jenner siblings made sure to document one of their heartwarming moments with this snapshot. If only Kylie were there! 

Instagram
A Disney Dream

Yet again showing off his love for his daughter! Dream rang in her fourth birthday with a Disney-themed celebration. In addition to throwing the festive, family-filled party, Rob delivered a sweet tribute to his little girl on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to my baby girl!!" he wrote. "I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You."

