Read Harper Beckham's Sweet Bedtime Notes to Parents Victoria and David

Victoria Beckham shared the sweet words her 9-year-old daughter Harper Beckham wrote to her and her husband David Beckham before bedtime. Scroll on for the heartwarming family moment.

Who doesn't love a handwritten letter?

On Monday, Feb. 1, Harper Beckham decided to show her parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham a little extra love. The former Spice Girls member took to her Instagram Story to share the sweet bedtime words from the 9-year-old.

"Dear mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever," Harper wrote on a piece of loose-leaf paper. "I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you Sleep well sweet dreams Love Harper."

In the following story post, Victoria showed that the retired soccer player also received a heartfelt note on a yellow index card. "Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best friends," Harper wrote to David. "You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you love you so much Sleep well." In the caption, the proud mom wrote, "Someone loves daddy very much" and "Kisses from Harper." 

Harper is the youngest of the power couple's children and the only daughter. They are also parents to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo James, 18, and Cruz, 15.

Most fans of the iconic family have heard much more on Brooklyn, the aspiring photographer who announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Nicola Peltz back in July.

The happy couple shared the exciting news with engagement photos on Instagram, taken by little sister Harper. In the heartwarming post, Brooklyn wrote, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx."

