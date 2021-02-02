This Is Us' Justin Hartley Shares His Parenting Advice for Pregnant Co-Star Mandy Moore

Watch : Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles

It won't be long before Mandy Moore becomes a mom.

The 36-year-old actress is getting ready to welcome her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. So on the Feb. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Justin Hartley shared some parenting advice for his This Is Us co-star.

"It's unbelievable. This woman is, like, radiant. You'd never know she was pregnant. She looks like she could run a marathon," the 44-year-old actor, who has a 16-year-old daughter named Isabella from his first marriage, said about Moore. "But I would tell her, if I did have to tell her something, I would say get your sleep now. Because when the babies come, you're not going to sleep much. And if you do sleep, it won't be the same quality of sleep."

Kelly Clarkson agreed with the sleeping suggestion, recalling a moment when her 4-year-old son Remington fell asleep on top of her.

"He was full-on on top of me," the 38-year-old singer, who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter River, said. "I was like, 'Bro, get off!' I was like, 'I can't breathe.' It is the worst sleep."