Britney Spears Responds to Fans Who Complain That Her Dance Videos "Aren't Perfect"

Love her, hate her, say what you want about her, because Britney Spears is going to keep doing what she wants.
The music superstar took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 1 to offer clarity about the motivation behind videos of herself dancing to pop songs with abandon, which she has been posting to social media throughout quarantine.
"I'm trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation," she wrote. "but to be totally honest with you I can't stand it [tears of joy emojis]!!! So ... if my posts aren't perfect ... I'm doing this for fun !!!!"
She added that she's done with feeling pressure to look a certain way when all she wants to do is just kick up her heels a bit.
"If you think I should look like I'm on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain't happening!!!!" the Grammy winner continued.
The 39-year-old "If U Seek Amy" star certainly has not been letting any haters prevent her from showing off her moves of late. In the past seven days alone, she has shared videos of herself dancing to Billie Eilish's "i love you," J Balvin's "Mi Gente" and Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake's "Holy Grail."
The "Holy Grail" footage, which Britney posted on Jan. 27, was particularly notable given that Britney and Justin famously used to date back in the day.
"Danced in my black [turtle emoji] neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME," she captioned that post, even tagging Justin in the process.
This isn't the first time Britney has expressed that she is no longer as focused on glam as she once was. In July, she shared on Instagram, "After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go."
Long story short, if you think that any amount of negative comments will slow Britney down, just be advised that she is stronger than that.