Nick Jonas Says He Hopes to Have "Many" Kids With Priyanka Chopra

If it were up to him, Nick Jonas would be ready to raise his own rock band-sized amount of children someday.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 28-year-old "Jealous" singer explains that he would love to start a family someday with wife Priyanka Chopra, although her happiness remains his top concern.
"She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together," he says. "You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that."
While he knows it's not entirely up to him, he is definitely open to raising as many little ones as he can.
"It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is," Nick continues. "We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it's just about making sure we're good."
It sounds like he and Priyanka are on the same page. During an exclusive interview with E!'s Daily Pop last month, the 38-year-old Quantico alum shared, "Family is a big part of my life. It's always been a part of my dreams."
Nick was a coach on The Voice season 18 last year, and he is returning in the role for the new season that debuts on March 1. He explains that he still has a score to settle, given that he was bested by Blake Shelton's team the last time around.
"I just had so much fun last year, and Blake won [that] season," Nick tells E! News. "It was down to he and I, and I just had a grudge for too long, and finally I said, 'You know what? I got to come back and make this right.' So far, I feel pretty good and have an amazing guest mentor, my longtime friend Darren Criss, which is very exciting and going to give the other coaches a run for their money."
The Voice returns for season 20 on Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
