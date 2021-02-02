Nick Jonas Says He Hopes to Have "Many" Kids With Priyanka Chopra

Watch : Nick Jonas Talks Future Family With Priyanka Chopra

If it were up to him, Nick Jonas would be ready to raise his own rock band-sized amount of children someday.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 28-year-old "Jealous" singer explains that he would love to start a family someday with wife Priyanka Chopra, although her happiness remains his top concern.

"She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together," he says. "You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that."

While he knows it's not entirely up to him, he is definitely open to raising as many little ones as he can.

"It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is," Nick continues. "We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it's just about making sure we're good."