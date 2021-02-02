Kylie Jenner's Birthday Celebrations for Stormi Webster Continue With Out of This World Party

Watch : Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With a Dreamy Vacation

It's Stormi Webster's world, and we're just living in it.

The third annual "Stormi World" celebration—which mom Kylie Jenner first coined during the tot's lavish first birthday bash—took place on Monday, Feb. 1, albeit on a much smaller scale. Instead of recreating a literal theme park and inviting hundreds of Stormi's closest pals, Kylie kept the guest list limited to family and brought in just one inflatable slide.

Even still, the celebration wasn't short on magic. Balloons adorned Kylie's property and attendees were treated to a massive candy bar and food truck.

"Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons," Kylie told her fans on Instagram, "but I still went all out for Stormi at my house. We are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and my family, which will still be just as amazing."

Prior to Stormi's third birthday, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew whisked off to Turks and Caicos for some fun in the sun in honor of her latest milestone.