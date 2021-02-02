Mindy Kaling Dishes on Daughter Kit's Reaction to Seeing Her on TV

Believe it or not, Mindy Kaling's daughter, Kit, is not yet aware of her mother's celebrity status.
The 3-year-old has watched her mom onstage at the 2020 Oscars and seen her highly-anticipated Dorito commercial for the 2021 Super Bowl, but, as Mindy tells E! News exclusively, Kit doesn't fully get what that means.
"I mean, I remember she watched me as I presented at the Oscars like a century ago—actually a year ago, but it felt like a century ago—and she thought I was just upstairs," the actress recalls. "I think she just made a shift and thinks it's normal that people's parents are just sometimes on TV."
And who can blame the toddler for not realizing her mom is an A-lister? After all, Kit runs in a pretty famous crowd that includes B.J. Novak, who also happens to be her godfather.
But maybe, just maybe, Kit and baby brother Spencer will understand the significance of her mom and Matthew McConaughey's Doritos commercial a few years from now.
Mindy acknowledges what an honor it is to work with the True Detective actor in the ad, even if he is in a Fruit Roll-Up-like form.
"I am going to attest to how handsome he looked as a flat as a two dimensional character," she jokes. "It was like that's a real test of how good looking you are, that you can look good squished."
The Mindy Project star adds that she was also enticed to star in the ad by the offer of free 3D Doritos, which are second best to the Tapatio ones, according to the actress herself.
The commercial is one of the few projects the star has taken on in recent months, something that Mindy, a self-described workaholic, is grateful for. She explains, "I feel guilty saying this because there's so much suffering, but I do think that there's been—I am such a workaholic and so the pandemic made me kind of slow down. I gave birth during the pandemic so I had a really guilt-free maternity leave, and that's something that I wish on all new mothers."
To hear all that Mindy had to say about Doritos, quarantine and life with Kit and Spencer, check out the videos above!