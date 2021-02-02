18 Brands Celebs Wear on Repeat

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Groundhog Day everyone!
Today we place our hope in Punxsutawney Phil that spring will come soon so we can break out our favorite dresses and sandals. But like the movie Groundhog Day, we have to be prepared for cold winter days that seemingly never end and provoke feelings of Déjà vu. So in honor of the day like might repeat itself, we've rounded up brands that celebs wear over and over again.
From flattering jeans and affordable jewelry to cozy sweatshirts and trendy sunglasses, you too can rock your favorite celeb's go-to clothes, shoes and accessories. And you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars either!
As we wait to see whether the groundhog sees its shadow or not, check out these 18 celeb-loved brands!
Splendid Firestone Thermal Crew Neck
Splendid has an incredible selection of cozy pieces that you won't want to take off! It's no surprise it has been a celeb favorite for years. We've got our eyes on this thermal crew neck because it's perfect for lounging around the house.
White Fox Boutique Star Power Ribbed Mini Dress Peach
White Fox Boutique always has a firm grasp on the latest trends. And their prices are too good to be true! This dress comes in a bunch of cute colors so you can stock up.
Faithfull The Brand Martine Mini Dress
This groovy dress is too cute! Not to mention, Faithfull's adorable prints are often seen on celebs and influencers.
Allbirds Women's Wool Runner Mizzles
We're obsessed with Allbirds comfortable and versatile shoes. Even better, their production process uses 60% less energy than materials used in typical synthetic shoes.
DL1961- Women's Mara High Rise Straight Fit Ankle Jeans
DL1961 carries a wide selection of denim styles and washes that celebs cannot get enough of!
Zoe Lev Jewelry- Engraved 14k Gold Vermeil Cuff Bracelet
Make it personal with this Zoe Lev bracelet! You can choose from sterling silver, yellow gold vermeil, or rose gold vermeil, with your choice of 2 fonts and the engraving of your liking.
Aviator Nation Zip Hoodie
Whether it's a coffee run or shopping trip, celebs can often be found out and about in Aviator Nation sweatshirts and sweatpants. The brand has some of the comfiest loungewear styles in the game!
ÉTICA Yara Crop Raglan Sweatshirt
ÉTICA is another celeb-loved brand that will instantly up your wardrobe's cozy factor. This tie-dye sweatshirt is a must-have!
Electric Picks Mini Hendrix Hoops
Everyone needs a basic pair of gold hoops! These are great for adding to any outfit that is in need of accessories.
The Mid Rise Dazzler Marrakesh Nights by Mother Denim
Mother denim offers some of the most flattering denim out there! It's no wonder so many celebs sport their jeans on a regular basis.
Year of Ours High High Waist Legging
You can embody your inner celeb with these comfy ribbed leggings by Year of Ours!
Lele Sadoughi Blush Pearl Headband
Lele Sadoughi headbands are like wearing a modern crown! You can choose from a variety of colors and textures to match any outfit.
Mango Satin-Finish Blazer
Add some power blazers and other stylish pieces to your closet thanks to Mango! They have great prices and a wide variety of styles for the whole family.
QUAY High Key Glasses
QUAY sunglasses are a must! Not only do they have quality glasses, celebs wear their styles over and over again,
UGG® Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Hollywood has proven that UGG boots never go out of style! Most recently, these short UGGs have been given their celeb stamp of approval.
Made by Mary Indy Oval Necklace
Made by Mary offers high-quality jewelry to accommodate any budget! We love this necklace that you can customize with your name.
Posh Peanut Baby Rompers Pajamas
Even your little ones can get celeb-approved style! Their pajamas for both children and adults are oh so cozy and adorable.
Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
While celebs might not wear these outside, Skyn Iceland's Hydro Cool Eye Gels are a staple in glam sessions. Not only will they help reduce puffiness, dark circles and premature wrinkling, these magical eye gels will also make you look like you got a full night's sleep.
