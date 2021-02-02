18 Brands Celebs Wear on Repeat

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Groundhog Day everyone!

Today we place our hope in Punxsutawney Phil that spring will come soon so we can break out our favorite dresses and sandals. But like the movie Groundhog Day, we have to be prepared for cold winter days that seemingly never end and provoke feelings of Déjà vu. So in honor of the day like might repeat itself, we've rounded up brands that celebs wear over and over again.

From flattering jeans and affordable jewelry to cozy sweatshirts and trendy sunglasses, you too can rock your favorite celeb's go-to clothes, shoes and accessories. And you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars either!

As we wait to see whether the groundhog sees its shadow or not, check out these 18 celeb-loved brands!