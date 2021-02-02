Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

6 True Crime Series and Podcasts You Don't Want to Miss This February

Get a taste of the new true crime shows and podcasts available this February, one of which is centered around the mysterious death of Elisa Lam.

Watch: What Caused Elisa Lam's Mysterious Death in 2013?

For those looking forward to spending their Valentine's Day Netflix and chilling, we've got the details on every must-see true crime show, documentary and podcast heading your way.

Subjects for this month's lineup of docuseries include the murder of Kim Walls, a 30 year old Swedish journalist who was killed aboard inventor Peter Madsen's submarine in 2017, as well as the mysterious 2013 death of Los Angeles tourist Elisa Lam. 

On the podcast front, Spotify continues to serve up content that will keep any armchair detective on the edge of their, well, armchair. First up? Welcome to Your Fantasy, a fascinating podcast about the creation of the famous Chippendales brand, which harbors a dark past that few are aware of. For better or worse, listeners will have to use the power of imagination to visualize the exotic dancers.

Last but not least, The New York Times' investigation into Britney Spears' journey from world famous pop star to conservatee, is given the blockbuster treatment on FX on Hulu. It may not be true crime in the literal sense, but like Britney's 2002 movie Crossroads, it's equal parts emotional and thrilling. 

Craziest True Crime TV Moments

Check out our list below to see the true crime titles February has in store!

Texas Crew Productions
Lovers' Lane Murders

Oxygen does it again with this in-depth series on the Lovers' Lane Murders. For those who don't recognize the crimes, here's what you need to know: Within the same three-week time span between 1986 and 1989, three couples were found murdered and another pair disappeared. Now, starting Feb. 11, former prosecutor Loni Coombs and former FBI Special Agent Maureen O'Connell work to uncover the truth behind the string of killings, also referred to as the Colonial Parkway Murders.

Watch the Oxygen series' two-night premiere on Thursday, Feb. 11 and Friday, Feb. 12, starting at 9 p.m.

Courtesy of FX
The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears

This highly-anticipated documentary seeks to explain the pop star's rise to fame and subsequent "unraveling" by interviewing those who were closest to her at the time. Additionally, The New York Times will attempt to understand the "Toxic" performer's relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, who is accused of masterminding her ongoing conservatorship.

Though it's not exactly true crime, it merits watching when the documentary premieres on FX on Feb. 5.

Courtesy of Pineapple Street Studios
Welcome to Your Fantasy

This Spotify podcast, made by Pineapple Street Studios, in association with Gimlet, is taking true crime lovers back to the '80s with this Chippendales tale. Host Natalia Petrzela will explore how two men built Chippendales into a Los Angeles hot spot and, as Natalia describes, "how paranoia and greed turned Chippendales into a hotbed for drugs, corruption, and murder."

Listen to the podcast on Spotify on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Courtesy of HBO
The Investigation

This HBO limited series reimagines the investigation into the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. Follow along as detectives, journalists and deep water divers search for answers to Kim's tragic death, which made headlines across the globe.

According to HBO, the series was made in close collaboration with Kim's parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall. See the results of their participation when the series premieres on Monday, Feb. 1.

Courtesy of Netflix
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

This four part series from Netflix explores the controversial history of one of Downtown Los Angeles' most infamous hotels. Though the Cecil Hotel has been home to many infamous figures, including serial killers Richard Ramirez and Jack Unterweger, this season focuses on the death of Canadian tourist Elisa Lam, whose nude body was discovered in the hotel's water tank. Listen to firsthand accounts from hotel guests, detectives and Elisa herself when the series premieres on Feb. 10. 

Courtesy of Parcast
Serial Killers: Killer Couples

In honor of Valentine's Day, every Thursday through the month of February, the Spotify Original podcast Serial Killers is retelling the stories of true crime's most murderous couples. Hosts Greg Polcyn and Vanessa Richardson will not only detail the crimes, they'll also delve into the psychology of the following couples: Ray and Fay CopelandAlton Coleman and Debra BrownGerald and Charlene Gallego, and "The Lonely Hearts Killers" Ray Fernandez and Martha Beck

