15 of Dustin Diamond's Best Saved By the Bell Moments as Screech Powers

In the wake of Dustin Diamond's death, fans are remembering his best-known role as the one-of-a-kind Samuel "Screech" Powers on Saved By the Bell.

The actor passed away from carcinoma at the age of 44 on Monday, Feb. 1, less than a month after he was hospitalized following mystery pain and subsequently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

"In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution," Diamond's rep told E! News. "Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

The rep also acknowledged Diamond's "history of mishaps," and the "unfortunate events" that have made headlines in recent years, but ultimately described his client as "a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh."

In mourning Diamond's loss, Saved By the Bell fans and his former co-stars alike have shared similar sentiments.