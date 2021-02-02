Cameran Eubanks Wimberly Opens Up About Southern Charm Exit and More in New Book

The Invisible Husband

After being set up on a blind date, Cameran revealed she knew by their second outing—a Prince concert—that she was going to marry Jason, which she admitted was the "smartest decision" she's ever made.

"It was on that date that I knew I was going to marry this man," she wrote. "He let his guard down a bit and I got to see his humorous side. The chemistry started kicking in. Now I really wanted to go on a third date. And, well, the rest is history."

Jason proposed after three years of dating and the couple got married in 2014, the same year Southern Charm premiered. But fans were puzzled as to why Cameran never mentioned Jason during the first season.

"But from the moment I did, people wondered why he wasn't on the show," she wrote of bringing him up in season two. "Everyone thought he didn't appear because he didn't approve of it or didn't like my castmates. That is simply not true. Jason was and is actually friends with most of them—AND he was the one who encouraged me to do Southern Charm each season. But Jason is a very private person and not everyone wants to be on TV."

Jason finally appeared on-screen in what would end up being Cam's final scene in season six.

"I think he was a little curious to see how the whole process happened, because the day before he said, 'Why don't I just come with you?'" she recalled. "It was a party, so I knew it wouldn't be anything too deep or drama-filled and would be nothing more than one scene. I figured, Why not? Let's do it. So Jason came with me. He did refuse to wear a microphone, though."