Cameran Eubanks Wimberly Opens Up About Southern Charm Exit and More in New Book

Bless her heart, Cameran Eubanks Wimberly is getting real.
The fan-favorite Southern Charm star is finally opening up about her decision to leave the Bravo reality series and so much more in her new book of essays, One Day You'll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between.
During her six-season stint on the series, the 37-year-old was known for keeping it real and honest, which is exactly what she does in her book. Cameran details her time on The Real World and the truth about her relationship with husband Jason Wimberly, who appeared on-camera just once and yet became a storyline on the show when castmate Kathryn Dennis brought up a rumor of him cheating. (Cam denied the chatter, but it played a role in her exit from the show.)
Cameran, who is mom to 3-year-old Palmer, also dishes on her experiences with fellow Bravo reality stars (and their diva-like behavior) and Beyoncé, who revealed herself to be a fan of The Real World. Who knew?!
Here are the biggest bombshells from Cameran's book...
One Day You'll Thank Me is available now.
