Elizabeth Chambers Says She Is "Shocked" and "Devastated" Over Ex Armie Hammer's Social Media Scandal

Elizabeth Chambers is ready to address the ongoing controversy surrounding her estranged husband Armie Hammer's alleged actions.
On Monday, Feb. 1, the chef and TV personality released a statement to Instagram, seemingly in reference to the explicit Instagram messages Armie is accused of sending to unidentified individuals, saying she "didn't realize how much" she did not know. Additionally, while she did not refer to Armie by name in the statement or mention those that have come forward with details of their alleged sexual encounters with The Social Network star, she expressed her support for "any victim of assault or abuse."
"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired," she wrote. "I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."
Elizabeth continued, "I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."
Moving forward, Elizabeth said that at this time her sole focus is taking care of the former couple's two children, 6-year-old daughter Harper Grace and 4-year-old son Ford Douglas Armand. The star remarked that she intends to dedicate herself to "work and healing during this incredibly difficult time."
"Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward," her statement concluded.
This marks the first time Elizabeth has formally and publicly acknowledged her ex's scandal.
On Jan. 28, the 38 year old responded to reports that Armie's Call Me By Your Name collaborators Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet are working on a film with apparent parallels to the contents of Armie's alleged messages. She commented on an Instagram post shared by Just Jared, which described the movie, as a "cannibal love story movie," "No words."
In January, the actor was accused of sending Instagram DM's that included accounts of sexual acts and other graphic fantasies. E! News has not verified the authenticity of the messages.
Following the outcry, Armie stepped down from roles in an upcoming rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez, titled Shotgun Wedding, as well as the Paramount+ series The Offer.
On Jan. 13, he addressed his decision to exit Shotgun Wedding in a statement to E! News: "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."
Elizabeth and Armie announced their separation after 10 years of marriage in July 2020.