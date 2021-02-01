We Can't Stop Thinking About Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Falling Off the SNL Stage

Watch : Megan Fox Praises BF Machine Gun Kelly's "SNL" Performance

We were really hoping for a Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly rap video on Saturday night, but what we got instead was pretty good, too.

Kelly served as the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by John Krasinski. The "Bloody Valentine" singer and Davidson have been friends for a while, and we sort of thought it was a no-brainer for the two of them to bring us some kind of musical masterpiece in the form of a digital short—perhaps a follow-up to the music video they filmed together, or a sequel to the weirdly catchy "song" Davidson created with Timothée Chalamet.

That did not end up happening, and in fact Kelly, who is also an actor, didn't appear in any sketches at all. However, at the very end of the episode, while the cast was all on stage to say goodnight, Kelly went to pick up his pal (who was still dressed as the food/sex critic from the Ratatouille sketch) and they both tumbled backwards off of the stage together.

Everyone else on stage pointed at the fallen pile of bros, but apparently that stage isn't high enough to do any real damage.