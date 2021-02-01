Watch Conrad Bring Nic Breakfast in Bed in Cutest The Resident Clip Ever

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

Up for a bit of cuteness on this Monday afternoon?

On last week's episode of The Resident, Nic (Emily VanCamp) confirmed that she is, in fact, pregnant and now her husband Conrad (Matt Czuchry) is ready to shower her with affection. In this week's episode, that affection comes in the form of pancakes and "Nic's favorite berries."

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the opening scene of the episode, which features Conrad bringing his wife breakfast in bed. He's excited to start telling their friends and family the news of their pregnancy, but Nic isn't so sure.

"I think we should wait a little longer," she tells him.

Back in season two, Nic had revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage and she's clearly still carrying that fear.

"The pregnancy's already further along than it was last time," Conrad says. "This time it's gonna be different. It's gonna be OK. You know that, right?"