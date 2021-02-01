Watch Andy Cohen Expose Madison LeCroy & Jay Cutler's "Flirty" DMs

Watch : Madison LeCroy Pulls Out Jay Cutler "Receipts" After Kristin Reunion

Madison LeCroy's got some more receipts.

In a preview clip for part two of the Southern Charm season seven reunion this Thursday, host Andy Cohen grills Madison about those Jay Cutler romance rumors.

"You commented on Kristin Cavallari's f--king picture because you hate that we're friends now," Madison's co-star Craig Conover said in the clip, referencing that cheeky comment Madison recently left on Instagram.

"Kristin slid into my DMs like two months ago," Craig further explained, adding, "Austen [Kroll] and I have both become friends with her."

"Austen, are you dating Kristin Cavallari?" Andy asked before Austen confirmed, "No, Andy."

Madison chimed in of Jay, "When he came to Charleston and reached out to me."

Madison then offered to Andy, "You want to see the messages?" who excitedly replied, "Yeah!"

"It's all revenge," an angry Craig claimed. "It is so ridiculous Andy."

That's when Madison handed over her phone to Andy so he could read through and verify the alleged exchange between her and Jay.