Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Urges Fans to Love Their Bodies While Posing Nude on Instagram

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Ashley Tisdale's Pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale is proud of her pregnant body!

Before the arrival of her first child with husband Christopher French, the High School Musical star decided to celebrate her pregnancy journey by posing nude on Instagram.

In a selfie shared on Monday, Feb. 1, the actress snapped a naked photo of herself in her bathroom with an inspiring message to fans and followers.

"So much of the time we give our love to others," she wrote to her 13 million followers. "Let's start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form. Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you."

Soon after the photo was posted, Ashley received support from her famous friends including former co-star Vanessa Hudgens who wrote, "Gorgeous babeeeeezzz."

Hilary Duff added, "Lookin like a queen" as Ashley's husband quickly proclaimed, "The most beautiful and badass woman in the world."