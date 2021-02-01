KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Jennifer Coolidge Came Up With the Most Genius Lie in Order to Date Two Guys at Once

If Jennifer Coolidge weren't already your hero, she really should be, especially after she explained how she tricked a pair of male best friends into dating her at the same time.

By Ryan Gajewski Feb 01, 2021
TVKelly ClarksonCelebrities
It turns out that Jennifer Coolidge may actually be an even more brilliant actress than we all knew. 

The Promising Young Woman star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, Jan. 28, where she told host Kelly Clarkson that she once pretended to be her own twin sister in order to date two different men during a years-ago visit to Hawaii. Yes, this story proves that she is an actual queen, and we all need to bow down to her.

The anecdote came up after the 59-year-old Legally Blonde actress told Kelly that she has previously had "all sorts of crazy experiences" during her trips to the Hawaiian islands.

When Kelly asked for more details, Jennifer replied, "Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii, and when you come and you're on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want," she shared. "I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends, and I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin. And I dated both guys for two weeks."

Kelly was stunned and expressed concern that it would be "exhausting" to maintain the ruse, but Jennifer didn't appear to have any regrets.

"I don't know if I would have the guts to do that now, but at the time, it really was sort of a great decision," the American Pie performer said. "Because, you know, when you're younger, you can just about get away with anything."

This story proves once and for all that two Jennifer Coolidges are better than one, even if it's still the same Jennifer Coolidge.

