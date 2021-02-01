Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Says He Was "Highly Manipulated" by the Show

After his former The Bachelorette co-star Dylan Barbour defended him, Jed Wyatt took to social media to share his own thoughts on the dating franchise.
Jed, who won Hannah Brown's final rose during her finale that aired in July 2019, posted to his Instagram Story on Sunday, Jan. 31 to thank Dylan for having tweeted that Jed was "screwed over by production."
"I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the love and the support today," the 27-year-old musician said. "It was really cool that this got brought to light by Dylan."
Jed informed his followers that he would be offering more details on the situation during the upcoming Tuesday, Feb. 2 episode of his podcast Jed Talks. But he also doubled down on his previous assertion that he had not cheated on Hannah with singer-songwriter Haley Stevens or anyone else.
"I will actually be going into deeper detail," he explained. "But the facts are this, that yes, I was highly manipulated and from it deeply mentally affected from the show. And two, no, I never cheated, ever, on Haley or Hannah."
Dylan took part in a lengthy Twitter Q&A on Jan. 30, starting his thread with, "Cancel ABC and The Bachelor. Kinda wanna air out their dirty laundry mom got me riled up."
When a fan asked Dylan, "Who from your season do you feel got the most screwed over by production?" he replied, "Jed."
A different individual then asked, "Are you saying he didn't cheat on Hannah?" and Dylan responded, "Yes."
E! News has reached out to Dylan, Jed, ABC and host Chris Harrison for comment.
As fans recall, Hannah accepted Jed's marriage proposal during her The Bachelorette season 15 finale, but viewers learned on the After the Final Rose that the engagement had already been called off. After the finale, Jed told Hannah that he and Haley dated up until a week before the show began filming, but that their relationship wasn't serious and was over.
Hannah pointed out at that time that she had read an interview with Haley that contradicted his story. Jed apologized to Hannah during the ATFR, but Hannah opted not to give him another chance.
During his appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in August 2019, Jed admitted that he regretted his behavior. "I'm very remorseful and ultimately just want to become a better person because of all of this," he said.
When asked during the August 2019 interview about rumors that he had cheated on Hannah with other women during their engagement, Jed replied, "Absolutely not...100 percent no."