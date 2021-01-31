How John Krasinski Adorably Honored His and Emily Blunt's Daughters on SNL

John Krasinski sent a sweet message to his daughters Hazel, 6 and Violet, 4, while hosting the first Saturday Night Live episode of the year.
The actor appeared on the Jan. 30 episode of SNL, alongside performer Machine Gun Kelly. John, who married Emily Blunt in 2010, wore a black sweater with H and V embroidered in the top left corner that had some fans speculating about the meaning behind the letters. His stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who also works with stars like Rami Malek, Donald Glover and Tom Hiddleston, explained the adorable reason behind the sweater on Instagram.
She wrote, "John wanted to have his daughters' initials monogrammed on his shirt for SNL goodnight looks - styled by yours truly in @boglioliofficial with @missoni pants."
Fans loved the proud dad's nod to his kids.
One wrote in the comments section of the post, "That's the sweetest thing ever!"
Another added, "Omg the shirt detail is so cute."
A third posted, "An incredibly cool look for John."
The Office alum, whose web series Some Good News was recently acquired by CBS All Access, tends to keep his kids out of the public eye. However, he recently shared that his work is all about his family life.
In 2019, he spoke at the Critics' Choice Awards about how his directorial debut A Quiet Place—the sequel to which is slated to come out later this year after being pushed back from its 2020 release date due to the coronavirus pandemic—was a "love letter" to his family. In the film, which John also co-wrote, he and Emily played a married couple hiding from monsters that hunt by sound.
Accepting the award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie, the director said, "I got to make a movie about a love story and a love letter to my kids. I got to do it with the love of my life by my side, so I'm pretty sure it doesn't get much better than that. Thank you so much."