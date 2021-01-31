KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell Reveals If She Would Get Back Together With Evan Bass

In a YouTube video, Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell discussed her ongoing divorce from Evan Bass, the effect of the split on their children and the possibility of reconciliation.

By Corinne Heller Jan 31, 2021 10:33 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesBachelor in ParadiseBachelor Nation
Watch: Carly Waddell & Evan Bass' Split: All the Details

Will Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass get back together? Never say never...

In a YouTube video posted on Sunday, Jan. 31, Waddell, 35, was asked about the possibility of a reconciliation with her ex, with whom she split late last year. She replied, "It takes two to make that happen. So that's all I'm going to say about it."

Waddell and Bass, 38, revealed their breakup in December after three years of marriage. They share two children—daughter Isabella, 2, and son Charlie, 15 months. In her video, Waddell expressed reluctance about dating someone new, saying, "Dating is like, to me, like, the worst. I was so excited to be done with it and then like, thinking about doing it again...How do you even do it? I don't even know anymore. We live in a pandemic. Like, what? I don't even know what that would look like. I don't even know when I would even invite that, like, into my life."

She also laughed off the idea of returning to the Bachelor franchise. "When I think about that, I just start laughing because I can't even imagine walking up to [host] Chris Harrison and being like, 'Here I am again!' I'd be so embarrassed. It didn't really work out for me, so what makes me think it would happen?"

photos
Biggest Off-Camera Scandals in Bachelor History

Waddell said she never pictured herself as a single mom. But she made clear she was "so grateful" for their kids.

"I would do it all over, every second, just to have my kids," she said. "But it is so hard. There's so many challenges...I did hire help and that helps and asking, you know, even my mom, like, 'Hey mom, can you come over and help me do this?' or whatever. "Asking for help really helps and I think you just kind of get used to what's going on."

Waddell also talked about how her and Evan's split has affected their children, explaining that their daughter has started spending the night with her.

"Bella's like, now just like sleeping in my bed with me because it just got really hard putting her down, trying to get her to sleep for an hour and a half, and then she would finally fall asleep and then wake up two hours later screaming and then she'd get in my bed," shared the reality star. "So I've just kind of been like, whatever. I think I'm just kind of getting used to things and then I'm sure like, right when I'm used to things, everything's going to change again and that's just kind of how life is."

She continued, "There's part of me that likes being able to bond with my kids without anybody here and then part of me is really sad that there isn't anybody here. And so, I don't know, like, it's weird. It's like, it's just kind of like, happy and sad and I think maybe I'll just get used to it. Then I feel bad for the kids...I really think it's important for the kids to live in one house and then go over to his house for like, weekend visits, and he sees them like, Wednesdays. But I think it's really important for kids to feel like [they have] stability and consistency."

In her video, Waddell revealed that she and Bass are currently going through divorce proceedings. She also said she would never date while still legally married.

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Didn't Request to Edit Archie's Birth Certificate

2

Dale Moss Says He's "F--king Rocked" Over Clare Crawley Breakup

3

Layshia Clarendon Feels "Gender Euphoria" After Top Surgery

Instagram

"I mean, our divorce is not final," she said. "I would never—and this is so just me as a person—but I would just never. I made a commitment and even though the divorce proceedings are happening, I would never date anybody before that divorce was final because to me, I'm still married until it says that I'm not married. And maybe that's to my detriment. I don't know. But that's how I feel."

Waddell and Bass aren't the only Bachelor Nation couple who called it quits in 2020. See which other pairs broke up last year:

ABC/Paul Hebert
Kendall Long & Joe Amabile

These two seemed like a match made in heaven, but in January, the Bachelor in Paradise pairing shared that they couldn't make things work. "Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles," they shared in a statement. "We both respect each other's decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship."  

ABC/John Fleenor
Peter Weber & Madison Prewett

Following the dramatic finale, the couple announced on Instagram that they'd no longer be pursuing a relationship. "Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further," Peter wrote. "Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Madi added in her statement, "I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."

Instagram
Chris Soules & Victoria Fuller

This relationship began and ended in quarantine. The pair sparked romance rumors in April, but went their separate ways after more than four months. According to Victoria, she wasn't willing to make the move to Chris' home in Iowa. "I just think that right now, I'm in such a different place than he is," Victoria explained. "It's been so much about other people this year that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish and what I want to get out of this year."

Denise Truscello
Chris Randone & Krystal Nielsen

Just months before their one-year wedding anniversary, the newlyweds shared the news of their divorce. In an emotional statement, the duo said in part, "Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

Krystal is now expecting her first baby with boyfriend Mike Bowles.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor thought he found a soulmate in Cassie during his season, but in the end the two decided they are better off as friends. 

Their breakup initially appeared cordial, but after four months, Cassie obtained a restraining order against the former footballer, claiming he was stalking her. Cassie later asked the court to dismiss the restraining order, with Colton explaining in a statement that they came to a "private agreement." 

Instagram
Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen

In August, a source exclusively confirmed to E! News that the couple had ended their engagement. "Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore," the insider explained. "Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."

Becca later addressed the breakup, explaining that their decision to split "wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post," alluding to her and Garrett's differing political beliefs.

Instagram
Ashley Hebert & JP Rosenbaum

This couple was believed to be one of the franchise's rare success stories, with the duo getting married and starting a family in their eight years together. But that facade came crashing down when the pair revealed they were separating in October. 

J.P. wrote on Instagram, "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Carly Waddell & Evan Bass

After three years of marriage, the Bachelor in Paradise couple shared the heartbreaking news that they were no longer together. "We have made the difficult decision to separate," the former couple said in a joint statement to E! News on Wednesday, Dec. 23. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."

Instagram
Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan

After his brief engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss and then subsequent split from runner-up Madison Prewett, fans were hopeful that the third time would be the charm for Peter Weber's romance with fellow The Bachelor season 24 standout Kelley Flanagan. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, with the pilot sharing on New Year's Eve that their nine-month relationship was grounded

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," Pete posted to Instagram. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for."

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Didn't Request to Edit Archie's Birth Certificate

2

Dale Moss Says He's "F--king Rocked" Over Clare Crawley Breakup

3

Layshia Clarendon Feels "Gender Euphoria" After Top Surgery

4

Chelsea Vaughn on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Apology Over Hair Comments

5

Inside Pamela Anderson's Legendary Romantic History

Latest News

John Krasinski Adorably Honored His Daughters on SNL

Carly Waddell Reveals If She Would Get Back Together With Evan Bass

RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety

Kate Middleton Posts Rare Selfie Video on Instagram for a Cause

Meghan Markle Didn't Request to Edit Archie's Birth Certificate

The Top 6 Sites to Buy Valentine's Day Flowers

Jessica Biel Shares Heartwarming Birthday Tribute to Justin Timberlake