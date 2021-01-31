Big Brother Stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans Are Engaged

Watch : Julie Chen Tells All on "Celebrity Big Brother" Stars

From Big Brother to forever.

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are officially engaged, the couple announced in dual Instagram posts on Sunday, Jan. 31.

The Big Brother competitors, who met on the show's 20th season in 2018, shared photos of their Jan. 30 engagement, which took place on the beach in their hometown of Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Calling the engagement the "greatest day" of his life, Tyler wrote in his Instagram caption, "WE'RE ENGAGED! @angelarummans You make every day seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth. I'll love you to infinity and beyond."

Angela echoed the sentiment in her own Instagram post, writing, "YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time."

"Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life," she continued. "I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let's savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds."