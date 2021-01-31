Dale Moss Says He's "F--king Rocked" Over Clare Crawley Breakup in Tearful Post

Watch : Dale Moss' Alleged Cheating: Relationship Expert Weighs In

Dale Moss is opening up about feeling "f--king rocked" over his and Clare Crawley's split.

Just two months after getting engaged to Clare, The Bachelorette contestant announced he was a single man in a shocking Instagram post on Jan. 19. Making it more surprising? Shortly after he announced their breakup, the 39-year-old hairstylist broke her silence and said it was all news to her.

Since going their separate ways, the former couple has briefly discussed their heartache on social media. However, on Sunday, Jan. 30, Dale shared an emotional Instagram Live video, in which he tearfully admitted he was "shaking" just thinking about the situation.

"I talk so much with family and friends about everything that's gone on. The situation with Clare, it's f--king sucked, you know," he expressed. "And I think everyone looks for a right answer and a right way to handle these things... and there really isn't one."

Dale explained that he's always been someone his loved ones can lean on, but he finds himself being the one who needs support right now.