Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Gives Birth Amid Divorce From Michael Kopech

Watch : Michael Kopech Files for Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Baby News

Vanessa Morgan is officially a mom!

The Riverdale star has welcomed her and estranged husband Michael Kopech's son, E! News can confirm. A source tells E! News exclusively, "Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled."

At this time, the former couple is keeping details of their little one to themselves, like their baby boy's name. It's also unclear when exactly the 28-year-old star gave birth.

Ahead of her son's arrival, the then-expectant mom shared that she was officially starting maternity leave, even though she was nearly nine months into her pregnancy. "Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show!" she shared on Instagram. "Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo. Now time to have a baby! lol"

In another post, the actress teased a scene in which she dances with snakes. She joked, "haha can't wait to show my lil guy what his mom was doing 8 weeks before he was born."