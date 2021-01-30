Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's 3rd Birthday With a Dreamy Vacation

Watch : Stormi Webster Gives Mom Kylie Jenner All the Compliments

A birthday to remember!

It's hard to believe Stormi Webster is growing up so fast. Believe it or not, but in just two days, she will turn 3 years old. And naturally, Kylie Jenner is making sure her little one's birthday festivities are unforgettable.

According to multiple outlets, the mother-daughter duo is enjoying a dreamy vacation in Turks and Caicos, which is open for tourism under certain restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, at this time, Kylie has yet to confirm where exactly she's at.

But it appears Kylie and Stormi aren't the only ones having all the fun because it's turned into a family affair! Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all tagged along for the relaxing getaway. Additionally, some of Stormi's cousins are also on the trip, including Penelope Disick, North West and Chicago West. At this time, it's unknown if the rest of the Kardashian crew joined in.

But according to Kim's Instagram post on Jan. 30, Stormi's early birthday celebration was a "Girls Trip!"