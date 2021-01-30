KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Embraces Her Stretch Marks in Sexy Bikini Photo: "I Love My Stripes"

Khloe Kardashian shared a selfie in a black bikini, revealing her stretch marks, during a family vacation, just days after it was revealed she's trying to have another baby.

Khloe Kardashian is another Kardashian who wears her "stripes" with pride.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of 2-year-old True Thompson posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself on a beach, wearing a black bikini and sporting sand all over her body, as well as her stretch marks. The pic was taken during a recent tropical vacation with her family.

"I love my stripes," Khloe wrote, echoing similar comments her sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote about her own body after posting a photo of her own stretch marks in 2019.

Their sister Kim Kardashian responded to Khloe's post, writing, "It's the waist for me," with a clapping emoji. Khloe wrote back, "You taught me all the angles."

Khloe's bikini photo, which shows off a flat stomach, comes days after the release of a teaser for the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which she tells her boyfriend and True's dad, Tristan Thompson, "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

"Khloe knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True," a source told E! News this week. "It's something they have been working on for a while."

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Tristan, the insider continued, "is very supportive of Khloe and making this happen. He goes with her to doctor's appointments and listens to her feelings. He's very involved and invested in the future of their family together."

Instagram

