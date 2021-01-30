PEN15 Stars and Real-Life BFFs Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine Are Pregnant at the Same Time

Oh, baby!

Galentine's Day is still weeks away, but real-life BFFs and PEN15 co-creators Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine have surprised fans with the sweetest gift: They're both pregnant at the same time!

"Yin and yang," Anna captioned her Instagram Stories on Friday, Jan. 29, which showed her and Maya looking over-the-moon with their growing baby bumps.

Maya also shared an equally adorable post, writing on her page, "BFFs making some future bffs... Ok I'm done now [crying emoji]."

Back in November, Maya announced she was expecting her first child with her partner Michael Angarano. "When 2 becomes 3," the 33-year-old star shared on Instagram at the time. The soon-to-be dad added, "also, we're engaged."

For Anna's part, she revealed she was expecting on Thursday, Jan. 28 with a collage of photos that captured candid moments from her pregnancy with her boyfriend and actor, Alex Anfanger.

"It only took me nine months to post," she began, "but the family is expanding any second now."