PEN15 Stars and Real-Life BFFs Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine Are Pregnant at the Same Time

Oh, baby!
Galentine's Day is still weeks away, but real-life BFFs and PEN15 co-creators Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine have surprised fans with the sweetest gift: They're both pregnant at the same time!
"Yin and yang," Anna captioned her Instagram Stories on Friday, Jan. 29, which showed her and Maya looking over-the-moon with their growing baby bumps.
Maya also shared an equally adorable post, writing on her page, "BFFs making some future bffs... Ok I'm done now [crying emoji]."
Back in November, Maya announced she was expecting her first child with her partner Michael Angarano. "When 2 becomes 3," the 33-year-old star shared on Instagram at the time. The soon-to-be dad added, "also, we're engaged."
For Anna's part, she revealed she was expecting on Thursday, Jan. 28 with a collage of photos that captured candid moments from her pregnancy with her boyfriend and actor, Alex Anfanger.
"It only took me nine months to post," she began, "but the family is expanding any second now."
Along with the upcoming arrival of their little ones, the actresses are still hard at work with their hit series Pen15. Although it's unknown when the rest of season two will drop on Hulu—they released the first seven episodes back in September 2020—it's guaranteed to be one for the books!
As Anna explained of the latest season, "What a ride this season has been / a tough year top to bottom but with lots to be grateful for / Cast, Crew, Writers and My Co-Creators."
"We hung in there and made something special," she continued on Instagram. "Am I alone in saying that finishing the show could at times feel very much besides the point as the world shook under immense pain and stress? But I'm reminded, in my own lowest moments that I go to friends, family and entertainment for a respite and that's worth something."
"To our fellow pen15-ers: We love you fools. Shalaylay Pumpano," she closed. "Let's make sure 2021 is gonna be loaded. Mother Witch says so."
Pen15 tells the story of Anna and Maya, in which they play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts, trying to navigate middle school in 2000.
Of their personal show, Maya previously told E! News what it's really like to reenact something from her and Anna's teenage years.
"Writing it is one thing to share the secrets or stories you feel ashamed about," she said in July 2019. "That's just in a room with people you feel close with. It's another thing to be on set and then relive those moments because you're actually trying to go back to that time in your brain, and so I was overwhelmed when those emotions came up so quickly."
She continued, "I was like, I had no idea how close to the surface they were. This is very raw...I guess cathartic to act out. I think I am finding closure through this show for some of those experiences."