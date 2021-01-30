The Bachelor's Chelsea Vaughn Responds to Kaitlyn Bristowe's Apology Over Hair Comments

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe Apologizes to Chelsea Vaughn for Comparing Hair Struggles

Chelsea Vaughn has responded to Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe's apology over her insensitive comments regarding Chelsea's vulnerable conversation about her hair on The Bachelor.

Earlier this week, Chelsea, who is competing for Matt James' heart on the reality show, opened up to the leading man on a group date about her experience with her hair. The runway model, who rocks a shaved head, spoke about how she came to that style decision after struggling with insecurities surrounding her tresses.

"I just think that as women, and especially as Black women, so much of our self-worth is tied to our hair," the 29 year old explained. "And I don't know if a lot of people realize that or understand that, especially as far as Black women go, and it was just a really big deal to me, so that's obviously something that I wanted to share with somebody who I am potentially going to end up with."

Over Instagram Stories shortly after the episode aired, Kaitlyn tried to relate her own experience with her hair to that of Chelsea's while promoting a hair vitamin, leading to backlash from people who pointed out that Kaitlyn did not realize how Chelsea's race caused her to face much discrimination over her hairstyle.