KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Justin Timberlake Is Getting Ready to Release New Music Despite Not “Sleeping” Thanks to Baby No. 2

Justin Timberlake shared details on how his second baby with wife Jessica Biel is doing with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show while also teasing new music. Scroll to watch the video.

By Kaitlin Reilly Jan 30, 2021 6:28 PMTags
Justin TimberlakeJessica BielCelebritiesThe Tonight ShowNBCU

Justin Timberlake has a new baby—and a new album that's already in the works.

On Jan. 29, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" artist, who performed at President Joe Biden's star-studded inauguration ceremony earlier this month, appeared on The Tonight Show to chat with good friend and host Jimmy Fallon about what his life looks like now that he and wife Jessica Biel just welcomed their second baby, Phineas

"Nobody's sleeping," Justin explained, "but he's so cute."

Jimmy confirmed that Justin's new baby is also hilarious, telling the audience that during their FaceTime, Phineas did his "first bit" by making a face for the camera. (Hmm...can we expect to see Phineas on Saturday Night Live in a few years to follow in the footsteps of his dad?!)

The singer, who is currently starring in the new film Palmer on Apple TV+, shared that in addition to caring for his little one, he's also working on new music. 

When asked by Jimmy if fans can expect a new album, Justin said, "There's a possibility. Let's go with 'yes.' I've been in and out of the studio working on stuff. I played you a few tunes." 

When asked how Justin has the "patience" not to release his new songs right away, the Social Network actor explained that it's part of his process. 

photos
Justin Timberlake Through the Years

"Listen, I sat on 'Mirrors' for four, five years," Justin said. "I almost got to the point where I was like, 'What was that song we did?' I think I just take my time, maybe that's my barometer, that if I still love them that much after time goes by, hopefully people will when they hear them after time goes by."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Pamela Anderson and Husband Accused by His Ex of Having an "Affair"

2

Layshia Clarendon Feels "Gender Euphoria" After Top Surgery

3

Inside Pamela Anderson's Legendary Romantic History

As for who he is dying to work with next? "Kendrick [Lamar] is at the top of my list," the 39 year old told Jimmy, adding that he'd also love to work with Travis Scott.

The new album already seems well worth the wait. Watch the interview above. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
 
 
 
 

 

Trending Stories

1

Pamela Anderson and Husband Accused by His Ex of Having an "Affair"

2

Layshia Clarendon Feels "Gender Euphoria" After Top Surgery

3

Inside Pamela Anderson's Legendary Romantic History

4

Simon Baker and Wife Rebecca Rigg Break Up After 29 Years

5

Clare Crawley is Bouncing Back From "Dark Place" After Dale Moss Split

Latest News

PEN15's Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine Are Pregnant at Same Time

Chelsea Vaughn on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Apology Over Hair Comments

Update!

ANTM Winner Accuses Tyra Banks of Exploiting Childhood Trauma

Update!

T.I. and Tiny Deny “Appalling” Sexual Abuse Allegations

Justin Timberlake Teases New Album on the Way and Talks Baby No. 2

Why Blake Lively Felt "Insecure" About Her Body After Giving Birth

Score an Extra 40% Off Sale Items at Draper James' Warehouse Sale!