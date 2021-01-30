Why Blake Lively Felt "Insecure" About Her Body After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Watch : Comparing Blake Lively's 3 Pregnancy Reveals

Blake Lively is keeping it real.

The Gossip Girl star typically keeps things light and fun on her Instagram, but on Friday, Jan. 29, she took a moment to discuss something a little more personal. Blake opened up about why she felt "insecure" about her body after giving birth to her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

As fans might recall, the longtime couple welcomed their daughter, Betty, in October 2019. They were already parents to James Reynolds, 6, and Inez Reynolds, 4.

And while Blake's followers are used to seeing her look effortlessly fabulous, the 33-year-old actress revealed she was feeling the exact opposite during that period.

In particular, the proud mom explained just how challenging it was to find clothes that not only fit her, but that made her feel confident. For example, Blake posted a throwback image of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2020.