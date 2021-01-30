Why Blake Lively Felt "Insecure" About Her Body After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Blake Lively is keeping it real.
The Gossip Girl star typically keeps things light and fun on her Instagram, but on Friday, Jan. 29, she took a moment to discuss something a little more personal. Blake opened up about why she felt "insecure" about her body after giving birth to her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds.
As fans might recall, the longtime couple welcomed their daughter, Betty, in October 2019. They were already parents to James Reynolds, 6, and Inez Reynolds, 4.
And while Blake's followers are used to seeing her look effortlessly fabulous, the 33-year-old actress revealed she was feeling the exact opposite during that period.
In particular, the proud mom explained just how challenging it was to find clothes that not only fit her, but that made her feel confident. For example, Blake posted a throwback image of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2020.
"I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit," she began her caption on Instagram Stories, alongside a photo that showed her feather-adorned black dress.
"Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth," she continued, "And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many. It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing."
After much reflection, The Age of Adaline star said she should've been more kind to herself.
"And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back," she explained. "That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."
Before signing off, Blake tagged fellow fashionista and Megababe founder Katie Sturino, who has called out brands for their lack of inclusive sizing in the past.
"@katiesturino and others are out there challenging brands to do better, helping women to not feel alone," the actress shared, "And she's making meaningful progress. She reminds me, we all can ask for better from the brands we love."
The mogul saw Blake's tag and later re-posted it on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Wow!!! Waking up to an amazing message about body acceptance and fashion brands from @blakelively."
Despite Blake's past fashion struggles, there's no denying she's a style icon. See some of her best looks here.