Clare Crawley Shares How She's Bouncing Back From a "Dark Place" After Dale Moss Split

Watch : Bachelorette's Dale Moss Accused of Cheating on Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley revealed she's been in a "dark place" since her split from fiancé Dale Moss.

The athlete announced their breakup on Jan. 19, two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette. At the time, Clare said it was news to her. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," Clare wrote on Jan. 21, "so I've needed some time to really digest this."

Now that she's had a week to process their separation, the reality star opened up in an Instagram Live on Jan. 29 about how she's been going through "a lot" and trying to heal from her heartbreak.

From her home in Sacramento, she shared, "I was struggling pretty bad and I held it in for a long time and I think in manifested in other ways and kind of built up and was just heavy and a lot."