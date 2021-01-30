KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Megan Fox Puts Those Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors to Rest With Two Words

After Megan Fox was spotted wearing a massive ring on that finger, the star shared a closer look at the accessory on Instagram. Spoiler alert: It's by no means a diamond.

By McKenna Aiello Jan 30, 2021 2:32 AMTags
EngagementsMegan FoxCouplesCelebritiesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox Sparks Engagement Rumors With Huge Rock on THAT Finger

Megan Fox's message is coming in loud and clear. 

The Transformers star is not engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, at least not yet anyway. Long story short, paparazzi recently spotted Megan rocking a massive ring on that finger, sparking a frenzy of speculation that MGK had proposed.

In light of the rumors, Megan took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 29 to set the record straight. She shared a closeup photo of the accessory, which, much to fans' disappointment, is by no means a diamond engagement bauble. 

The chunky silver ring has "F--K YOU" plated across it, and for added measure, Megan included an irritated emoji face. 

But just because wedding bells aren't in the couple's immediate future, there's no denying Megan and her rocker beau are the real deal. In fact, it was love at first sight for Megan and MGK after first meeting on set of Midnight in the Switchgrass nearly one year ago. 

photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

"I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," the actress recalled to Nylon in September. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f--ked."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe Apologizes to Chelsea Vaughn for Her "Ignorance"

2

T.I. and Tiny Deny “Appalling” Sexual Abuse Allegations

3

Pamela Anderson and Husband Accused by His Ex of Having an "Affair"

Megan, who is currently in the midst of divorcing Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, will be on hand to support Machine Gun Kelly (née Colson Baker) as he makes his Saturday Night Live performance debut tomorrow night. 

The artist is teaming up with host John Krasinski for the first SNL of the new year. Check out a teaser here

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe Apologizes to Chelsea Vaughn for Her "Ignorance"

2

T.I. and Tiny Deny “Appalling” Sexual Abuse Allegations

3

Pamela Anderson and Husband Accused by His Ex of Having an "Affair"

4

Layshia Clarendon Feels "Gender Euphoria" After Top Surgery

5
Exclusive

Bling Empire's Andrew Gray Accuses Producers of Bad Editing

Latest News

Megan Fox Has Two Words For Those Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors

12 Matching Loungewear Sets Under $150

Coachella 2021 May Be Cancelled, But These Celeb Style Moments Live On

Exclusive

Go Inside Maluma's 27th Birthday Bash as He Introduces His "6th Baby"

Cult Fave Baby Foot Is Here to Pamper Your Dry Winter Feet

Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Bikini Photo

Layshia Clarendon Feels "Gender Euphoria" After Top Surgery